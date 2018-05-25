New signings talks ongoing while Horsham are keen to keep majority of squad together

Horsham are playing the waiting game on potential new signings, but hope to have answers from all of last season’s players on their futures by the end of next week.

Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola has stressed he is keen to retain the majority of his squad together, but there has already been interest from other clubs.

Some Bostik League sides are already announcing new additions and players leaving, but while Horsham are not at this stage so far, talks are on going.

Di Paola has admitted he expects three or four to leave but wants to bring in double that to bolster squad numbers.

The manager explained: “I have spoken to a lot of the players from last year’s team and now it’s a bit of playing the waiting game.

“It’s a bit of a merry go round with players signing and leaving clubs.

“We are trying to secure as many as we can from last season, we want to try and keep them and build from there.

“We want to know imminently. By the end of the month I want to know exactly who is staying and we will look then at bringing in a few more.

“There are areas where I want to strengthen as we ended up, and I know a lot was down to injuries, a bit threadbare at the end of last season.

“We have had interest (in last season’s players). I expect three or four realistically may leave and then I’d like to bring six or seven in.”

And while Di Paola is keen to bring in some top-quality new names, he won’t be left waiting too long for decisions.

It’s not uncommon for players to tout themselves around at this time of year according to playing budgets.

But the Horsham management team have said they want straight answers – yes or no.

Di Paola added: “You need to get your head around who is definitely in – a lot of players verbally say they will stay, but are hanging around for offers.

“We have said to the group that we want to know and that we are not going to be playing around.

“At times you have to speak to twice the number of players that you want to sign, but this year, we have focused on specific areas and players we want to bring in.

“I have not spoken to as many as I normally do and focused on areas that I felt we were lacking. We want to get them in, have a pre-season and work on things that we want to get into them.”

With Horsham’s new ground expected to be completed by the turn of the year, it’s something that makes the club more attractive to potential new additions.

Di Paola added: “It’s a good proposition being at this club with the ground just around the corner. If I was a footballer, I would want that – not a lot of other clubs will have those facilities.”