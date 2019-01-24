New signings have ‘made a difference’ at Roffey as they climb up to third

Roffey climbed up to second in Division 2 with another solid defensive display which helped them to a 3-1 victory away to Westfield.

The visitors’ quality shone through against a very hard-working Westfield side boosted by debutant Bayley Colbran.

Westfield (yellow and green kit - Joe Dicken left, Jacob Shelton centre) v Roffey (blue and white kit) football action SUS-190120-112112002

But even he couldn’t prevent Roffey recording a third straight win and ending the day second in the league on goal difference.

The home side started brightly with the lively Colbran pulling defenders around with his movement and he saw a stunning 25-yard volley cannon back off the bar 15 minutes in.

Roffey began to settle into the game and went ahead when Marek Koutsavakis was brought down by the advancing ‘keeper, Pat O’Sullivan stepped up to slot home.

While the visitors looked like they had dealt with defending down the hill well, five minutes before half-time, Colbran caused havoc in the six-yard box and ‘keeper Jack Reeves conceded a penalty.

Impressive debutant Colbran stepped-up, but his spot-kick was excellently saved by Reeves

The second half started much the same as the first, the home side seeing plenty of the ball but their directness was now being very comfortably dealt with by Roffey’s back four in particular the excellent Steve Goddard.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 65 minutes when Tom Pillings picked out Koutsavakis’ excellent run and he expertly lobbed the home ‘keeper.

Five minutes later after good exchange play, it was game over as Pillings neatly finished in the bottom corner.

Roffey switched off with ten minutes left to play, and the excellent Colbran half volleyed in off both posts.

Joint-managers Lee Spickett and Andy Lampard were full of praise for the defence who looked solid for the whole game

Spickett added: “The new boys we’ve brought in have made a difference, the whole team feels a bit more relaxed.

“Our work rate was good and our quality shone through, a very work man like performance. We keeping setting the boys targets each week and they’re producing the goods.”

Roffey travel to sixth-placed Jarvis Brook on Saturday.