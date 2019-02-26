New manager search for ‘well run and long-established’ club

Cowfold are searching for a new manager to take the reins of the Division 1 outfit next season.

Andy Williams has been in interim charge this season after Ant Parson stepped down during the current campaign, but they are looking for a new man to take the club forwards as first team manager.

Those stalwarts will be remain with the club in other capacities but they are now hoping to find a new man to led the helm.

Cowfold chairman Paul Curtis is inviting interested parties to get in contact as they look to the future for what he admits will need ‘a fairly large rebuild’.

Curtis said: “We have a vacancy for a first team manager for next season, a position that we need to fill sooner rather than later as there is a fairly large rebuild required.

“I think that we need someone with bags of enthusiasm for the game and good contacts with younger players to continue the type of association we have recently had with Loxwood U18s.

“Cowfold is a well run and long-established club and so anyone coming in would need to know that there is a Cowfold way of doing things if that doesn’t sound too pompous!

“I’m happy to talk to anyone that is interested though in the hope that we find the next ‘Ant Parsons’.”

Curtis can be contacted on 07852 434998 or email at paulcurtis61@gmail.com