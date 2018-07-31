New-look Horsham squad all-but complete as two more sign on

Horsham’s new look squad is all-but complete with Dean Lovegrove and Tyrell Richardson-Brown the latest to put pen to paper.

Central midfielder Lovegrove has joined from South Park after impressing during pre-season.

The 29-year-old former MK Dons and Woking youngster, who has also turned out for Worthing, Lewes and even Horsham before under John Maggs, is Dominic Di Paola’s third signing from league rivals South Park this summer.

Forward Richardson-Brown has made the switch from Walton Casuals - a side he helped reach the play-offs and achieve promotion last season.

The former Hastings and Kingstonian attacker has opted for a move after the Stags were pushed into the Southern League.

The vacant goalkeeper spot is also soon to be filled - both Josh Pelling and Brannon Daly have been in between the sticks in pre-season.

Daly played in a 5-2 defeat at Dorking Wanderers’ brand-new £5.5m Meadowbank Stadium two Saturdays ago.

Horsham had led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Chris Smith and Richardson-Brown, but fitness combined with Wanderers’ impressive squad saw them swing the pre-season game in the second half.

They followed that up with a 4-0 win against Wessex Premier League side AFC Portchester on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Josh Hartley, Charlie Harris and a Dean Bown brace.

And then came Saturday’s pre-season trip to Newquay where the Hornets ran out 6-0 winners with all goals coming in the first half - Will Hoare, George Landais (two), Rob O’Toole (two) and Lee Harding on target.

On the squad and addition of Lovegrove, Di Paola said: “He is an intelligent player as he does a lot of football coaching. He has come in and worked really hard in pre-season and deserved a chance.

“He can play in two or three positions, which is what we look for in a player and has done well.

“That is three South Park players we have signed now and you can see why they have done so well up there.

“They work hard and really work for each other. I am pleased with all the boys from there. Chris Smith was really good on Saturday, but needs a bit of fitness as he has food poisoning now.

“There is one more due to sign and that’s about it - unless someone really interesting comes up, you never know.

“But there are no other triaists training with us now. All the trialists that were here have either signed or not.”

And on adding a goalkeeper to the squad, Di Paola added: “We are almost there with that now.”