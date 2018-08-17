New era at Roffey and management are eyeing some silverware

There is a new era underway at Roffey and the management team are looking to land some silverware in their first season together.

Lee Spickett and Andy Lampard are the new joint managers at the Bartholomew Way and have rung the changes ahead of the new Division 1 campaign.

Spickett is returning to management after taking family time out, but was previously heavily involved in Dorking Wanderers’ rise through the leagues as Marc White’s assistant.

Highly thought of Roffey legend Lampard goes into his second season in management after stepping up from the reserves last season.

They have brought in Dave Gellatley in an assistant manager/coach role and he brings a wealth of experience after managing Redhill, Egham Town as well as spells at Dorking Wanderers.

They has been an overhaul of players at the club and Spickett explained: “It has been hard work off the field assembling a side of youth, working with the youngsters at the club and promoting them through the ranks.

“We’ve also added a bit of experience to gel it all together. We’ve assembled an 18-man squad that will compete this season and we are looking to bring a bit of silverware home.

“As a management team, we are not here to make up the numbers, we want success and will work hard to deliver that. We are looking forward to an enjoyable season with our reserve and third teams also looking strong.

“In our pre-season games we purposely went for a mixture of tough opposition in Dorking Wanderers, Horsham YMCA, Lingfield and a couple of teams from feeder leagues.”

On new recruits and players leaving the club, Spickett added: “It’s a whole new project going on so too many names to mention. A lot have left and a lot have come in and some youth have been promoted.”