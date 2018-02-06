New chairman at Loxwood with Hunter stepping down after 'monumental journey'

Loxwood chairman Barry Hunter will be stepping down from his role at the end of the season after 15 years of overall service and a 'monumental journey' at the club.

The Plaistow Road outfit has risen from the West Sussex League into senior football during his tenure and are now a well-established Southern Combination League Premier Division unit.



Hunter has played a key role in that rise having served as a player, first-team manager, director of football and most recently, chairman, in that time.



As well an impressive level of senior football, the club has had a thriving academy in recent years and have added a 200-strong boy's youth section and this year their first girls' team at under-seven level as they aim is to strengthen and become a first class community football club.



While he is not stepping away from the club completely, Hunter, who believes it is time for 'new momentum', will now take on the position of club president to guide the way for new chairman Mark Lacey.



Hunter said: "I have served the club for 15 years as a player, manager, director of football and chairman. I know the club is in a much stronger place than when I started and that is something I am immensely proud of.



"I want to thank everybody throughout the club, past and present, who have been part of our monumental journey. I have made a lot of friends and this is not a decision I have taken lightly, but I believe it's time for a change, for someone to bring new momentum and leadership that will continue this journey."



Successor Lacey is a local businessman who joined the club committee two years ago and has brought into the close-knit ethos at Loxwood.



He added: "I am extremely proud to become the club's chairman. I want to thank Barry for all he has achieved during his tenure.



"My focus is on continuity and long term sustainability. I have the full backing of the clubs committee, who have all agreed to continue and I am also pleased to confirm that Dave Cocoracchio will stay in charge of first team management duties and as the club's director of football."