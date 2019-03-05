New Billingshurst boss Midadje impressed by club's potential but wants players to show hunger and desire

New Billingshurst boss Richard Midadje hailed his club's ambition but demanded an improvement in attitude from his players after recently taking the reigns at the Jubilee Fields-outfit.

Midadje took the first-team manager's position on February 21 after former boss Luis Freitas stepped down by mutual consent on February 19.

The new 'Hurst boss initially arrived at the club at the start of the season as part of Freitas' coaching staff but 'a clash in styles of play' lead Midadje to leaving his post.

Midadje, who is combining this role while coaching at Brighton & Hove Albion's academy, returned to the club as coach in the new year and has been delighted with the continued development of the Division 1 side.

Recent investment at the club has seen an improvement in facilities, perimeter fencing and playing surface at Jubilee Fields as the club looks to push to a higher level.

To mark the work carried out, 'Hurst will host Brighton & Hove Albion U18s in a friendly on Wednesday March 20.

He said: "Once I got here I knew it was a club with potential as long as they had the right manager or coach and strategy in place. Billingshurst are ambitious but in a realistic way.

"I was here from the start at pre-season and brought a strong shape to compete and challenge for a promotional push. However a few games in and a clash in styles of play lead to me stepping down as head coach."

Midadje has so far taken charge of three games, overseeing two defeats and a draw. These games have seen 'Hurst score four goals but concede eleven times.

The new man in charge has been disappointed to find that some players weren't giving their all.

However Midadje has seen flickers of his side's potential and has challenged his squad to prove that they have the hunger and desire to play for Billingshurst.

He added: "Instead of players digging and pushing for a top-seven finish some have gone off piste and decided to play their own game, the consequences of this showed in the 7-2 defeat to Littlehampton.

"A midweek resurgence showed what the boys were capable of, coming back from a goal down at Wick to go ahead 2-1 in the dying minutes before an equaliser in the last minute snatched a certain three points.

"I have left the door open for the players that left early during the season to come back. For the players that are here now they are to show they want to play for the club and myself in order to prepare for next season."