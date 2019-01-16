Nervy finish - but Billingshurst hold out against Midhurst to continue winning run

Billingshurst did it the hard way as they just held out against a late Midhurst revival to register their fourth straight win in Division 1.

’Hurst climbed up to ninth in the table with the 4-3 win away from home, but did it the hard way after leading 4-1 in the second half.

The visitors opened the scoring after just four minutes through Jake Chadwick, who finished a good move down the left.

Midhurst were then gifted a goal from the penalty spot through Kieran Carter when goalkeeper Martin Hopkins was adjudged to have brought down an opponent.

The visitors then enjoyed a dominant spell as Ben Hands and Chris Spiers both hit a post and Nick Tilley headed narrowly wide. On 39 minutes, Hands cut inside to finish and restore the lead, before Jeffery Mahadoo’s excellent individual goal just before half-time.

After the break, Chris Spiers made it 4-1 after a defensive mix-up and it looked like game over.

Nerves were left to jangle, however, as Midhurst’s Callum Coker netted with 20 minutes left and then agin late on to pull to within a goal, although ’Hurst held out.

Billingshurst boss Luis Freitas said: “Against a physical side on a difficult pitch we just managed to register another win. True to Billingshurst form we made it very difficult for ourselves as we seemed to run out of gas and nearly allow Midhurst what would have been an undeserved point.”

Billingshurst: Hopkins, Court, Rendall, Luzinda, Chadwick, Jeal, Mahado, Collier, Spirers, Tilley, Hands. Subs: Kaboggoza, Midadje.