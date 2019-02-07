Murphy sets sights on Steyning double glory

Gerry Murphy is eyeing the double as Steyning Town look to make it a season to remember.

Steyning are in a strong position in the SCFL Division 1 having lost just twice this term, while they are looking ahead to a rescheduled League Cup quarter-final at rivals Southwick later this month.

Town, whose clash at Billinghurst was postponed on Saturday owing to a frozen pitch, were knocked off top spot with both Bexhill United and Alfold leapfrogging them over the weekend.

But the title is still in Steyning’s hands as things stand. Murphy’s troops are level on points with place-above Bexhill and have two games in hand.

There’s just a point between themselves and leaders Alfold and Town and Town have played a game less.

Given the strong position Steyning find themselves in SCFL Division 1 and with a cup quarter-final looming, manager Murphy wants his team to keep fighting on two fronts.

He said: “The league has always been our main aim but the cup is something we would like to get at least to a final for a good day out for the club.

“We have a strong squad to pick from so the intensity in training will be good as we come into the final third of the season.”

Alfold made the most of Steyning’s match at Billingshurst being postponed, beating Littlehampton Town to go top.

That came after Town were without a fixture the previous weekend.

Next up for Steyning is a home clash with the leaders at The Shooting Field on Saturday.

And it’s a fixture Murphy is relishing.

He said: “It’s been frustrating not to play for a couple of Saturday’s.

“We are still training hard and will be ready for a big match.

“Alfold will be a tough game but we are looking forward to it, especially as they are top of the league.”

Steyning Reserves were impressive 4-0 victors over West Sussex League Championship North leaders Horsham Crusaders at The Shooting Field on Saturday.

Have you read?

Female section continues to flourish



Worthing United to take a stand against homophobia in football



'Privileged' Clubb steps down as chairman