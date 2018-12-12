Murphy praises Steyning's response

Gerry Murphy heaped praise on Steyning Town after they moved five points clear at the top of SCFL Division 1 last night.

Lewis Levoi, Alfie Gritt, Rob Clark and Ben Bacon got the goals as Town were comfortable 4-0 winners at Midhurst & Easebourne.

That victory opened up a five-point gap between themselves and second-placed AFC Varndeanians, although they have played a game more.

And it was the perfect response for Murphy after his side were held at home by rivals Mile Oak on Saturday.

He said: “After a below-par performance on Saturday, we managed the game well on a soft pitch and could have maybe scored more goals.

“Overall, to be halfway through the league season and sitting top with 43 points from 17 games has been a great effort from everyone.

“We go again on Saturday against Sidlesham, which will be another tough game.”

Levoi fired Town ahead on 25 minutes then Gritt doubled the lead 12 minutes later.

Steyning were cruising and Clark added a killer third five minutes after the restart.

Bacon rounded off the scoring five minutes from time.