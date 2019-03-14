Murphy expects Steyning’s title race to go to the wire after dramatic derby draw with Storrington

Gerry Murphy is not concerned after Steyning Town were knocked off top spot in the Division 1 over the weekend as they were pegged back by a later equaliser by arch rivals Storrington.

Iain Jarvie’s stoppage-time strike ensured Swans snatched a 2-2 at The Shooting Field on Friday night.

Those dropped points gave fellow title-chasers Alfold the chance go above Murphy’s Town and back to the summit the following day.

Fold held their nerve to come out on top at Hailsham Town, going top on goal difference. But with six games still to play this season, Steyning boss Murphy believes the race will go right to the wire.

He said: “It’s been really tight at the top for a while now so we expect it to go right down to the last week of the season. We’re happy being where we are with six league games to go.”

Town had the chance to move further clear at the top as they played a day earlier than Alfold on Friday night.

The hosts started the first half on the front foot, with the wind behind them they attacked from the start asking many questions of the Swans’ defence.

A well-taken goal on 11 minutes from Grant Radmore gave Steyning the lead.

The visitors found their chances limited but were able to get in behind Steyning’s defence and had a penalty claim turned down when Callum Bester was brought down in the box.

With the wind aiding Storrington in the second half, they went out determined and encouraged by their first half performance. On 63 minutes, Aaron Hooker-Meehan got the equaliser by smashing the ball in to the top right hand corner from 35 yards.

The game became more open with both teams on the attack trying to find a winning goal. It looked like it was going to be Steyning’s night after Mayckol Sabino scored a free kick from outside the box with ten minutes to play.

Steyning ‘keeper Rui Buckland made two stunning saves, but could do nothing to prevent Jarvie’s left-footed curling shot find the net on 94 minutes.

Storrington coach Lee Kennedy said: “We knew this was going to be a tough game, Steyning are a good side but to come back twice away from home to earn a draw was incredible.

“The players showed amazing character, they were outstanding tonight from start to finish working tirelessly for each other. Right now I can’t praise this group any higher, they’re starting to believe just how good a team they can be.”

Steyning and Storrington are both without a game this weekend, but face AFC Varndeanians and Sidlesham respectively a week on Saturday.

Steyning: Buckland, Clark, Maher, Timms, Fitzpatrick, Levoi, Gathern (Bull), Hunter (Faber), Myers, Bacon (Sabino) Radmore. Unused: Parazo, Neatherway

Storrington: Elliott, Crouch (Shoebridge), M.Jarvie, I.Jarvie, Heaseman, Clarke (Geere), Cave, Josh Warner, Hooker-Meehan, Hide, Bester (Joe Warner). Unused: Roberts, Clark.