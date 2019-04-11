Munday salutes home form as Alfold move closer to title and promotion

Alfold manager Jack Munday saluted his side’s home form as they took another step closer to promotion on Saturday with a comfortable home win against midtable Sidlesham.

All three sides at the top of the Division 1 table - ‘Fold, Steyning Town and Bexhill United - know that dropping any points from now will be vital in terms of their outcome for a promotion place.

‘Fold’s 2-0 win on Saturday kept them a point clear at the top of the table after Steyning Town kept up the chase with a 7-2 win at Southwick on Saturday.

Against Sidlesham, it took just eight minutes for Alfold’s front man Tiago Andrade to smartly slam home his effort for 1-0. The goal scorer then came close with an impressive hit on the turn which was saved by the Sids’ goalkeeper.

Fold had more chances to go further ahead with Kelvin Lucas and Johden De Meyer both going close. It was then Sidlesham that almost levelled with a long-range effort that struck the upright while stopper Jamie Wastell could only watch on, the ball cannoned back and was then cleared.

In the second half, ‘Fold limited Sidlesham to minimum chances, but it was the same story as the first half where the hosts failed to really put the game to bed.

That changed with 15 minutes to go when there was a foul just outside the box and a free kick was awarded to Alfold which was taken and neatly tucked in by Andrade who doubled his tally for the day and made it 2-0.

There were more chances as the returning Dan Hallett came close and also Jamie Wanstall who was denied by the goalkeeper.

It was an important three points for title-chasing Alfold and it kept them very well placed for a finish in the top two - Bexhill remain third and trail Alfold by five points, they do, however, face Steyning on Saturday.

Alfold manager Jack Munday praised their home form this season which has seen them unbeaten at The Rec.

He said: “Our results at home have been very impressive this season, unbeaten in all games and only drawing two here, this has given us that belief we won’t lose at home and that’s credit to our players and also the ground staff that keep this pitch in perfect condition so we can play the football we do at home.

“We have a break this week but then have an away game at Seaford which in terms of places to go is probably one of the trickiest games all season.

“All we can do is focus on each game as it comes and by the end of April hopefully we will find ourselves in a position to gain promotion.”

Alfold: Wastell, Cawte, Gray, Howard, Williams (Jacques), Nourse, Mase (Hallett), Lemon, Lucas (Wanstall), De Meyer, Andrade. Unused: Goodman, Fowler.