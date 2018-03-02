Moore new addition as Horsham YMCA continue to bolster for run-in

Horsham YMCA have signed midfielder Ollie Moore from local rivals Loxwood to boost their squad as they target honours in the run-in of the Southern Combination League season.

The former Magpies and Broadbridge Heath man can play across midfield or as a number ten.

He joins the Gorings Mead outfit with them six-points clear at the top of the Premier Division table.

YM manager Peter Buckland is delighted with the latest addition and said: “Moore is a tenacious utility player and fits in perfectly with how we play.

“He gives us lots of options as Sam Schaaf’s wife is nearly due to give birth, so he might have to be off urgently.”

Moore’s arrival follows in close succession to last week’s acquisition of Tony Garrod on dual registration forms from Burgess Hill.

Buckland’s side’s hard-fought but comfortable 4-0 victory against Worthing United gave them a six-point lead at the top of the table.

The ‘YM manager reckons anything can happen between now and the end of the season.

Buckland hopes to clinch one of the two or three promotion spots up for grabs this season to lift the club back up into the Bostik League.

He predicted: “There will be a lot of twists and turns yet.”

This week Chichester lost at home 1-0 to Littlehampton which was a real shock, and Eastbourne Town drew 1-1 with Peacehaven and Haywards Heath dropped points.

Buckland added: “This weekend we’ll be away to Crawley Down Gatwick, who are a good team.”