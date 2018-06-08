Money chasers not on Horsham’s radar as club work on more additions

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has said he isn’t interested in signing players that are chasing the money this season.

With the Hornets’ new ground currently being built and expected to be finished by the end of the year, he believes the club is an attractive proposition.

While it’s commonplace at this time of year for players to be talking to clubs, Horsham will not be held to ransom or consider players that are trying to prise out the biggest wages.

Di Paola has stressed he wants players that can see the ‘bigger picture’ and want to be part of the future of the club.

The manager has also hinted that apart from those that have already left - Henry Watson and Fintan Walsh - he is hopeful the majority of last season’s players will remain at the club.

He said: “We should be able to start announcing some of the lads that are staying in the next few weeks and we are still waiting on one or two. We have secured a lot of them from last year.

“I think it is important to keep the group together from last year. We have lost a few already and I think we will lose a couple more, which is a shame. We should have a couple more coming in I’d like to think, we are just in the discussion stage.

“What we don’t want are one that are chasing the money - someone can always offer more.

“We are looking at the bigger picture – we are a club going places.

“We have been conscious that we are bringing in players that want to be here and have a point to prove.

“With all that’s going on at Horsham with the ground and that, if players can’t see the bigger picture then they aren’t for us.”