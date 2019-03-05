Midadje could 'only but commend' Billingshurst's display despite Selsey loss

Billingshurst's Jeffrey Mahadoo (left). Picture by Steve Robards.
Richard Midadje could ‘only but commend’ Billingshurst’s performance despite losing 2-0 at home to Selsey in Division 1 on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Jordan Warren secured victory for the visitors as sub Derrick Kaboggozza saw red.

Midadje said: “Saturday’s game was a case of a threadbare team chosen to face a strong side due to player’s ill-discipline and discontent, to which their frustrations have been aimed at myself.

“The side I put out, to only lose 2-0 to a strong Selsey by two silly errors, I can only but commend their efforts.”

Warren opened the scoring on 15 minutes after breaking clear and prodding past ‘Hurst keeper Martin Hopkins.

On the stroke of half-time Ryan Morey thought he made it two but, after consultation between the officials, the goal was ruled out despite initially having been given.

Two minutes into the second-half and Warren doubled the advantage as he volleyed home from a Callum Dowdell corner.

Kaboggozza was then sent-off on 74 minutes after a poor tackle on Tom Atkinson.

‘Hurst’s search for their first win under Midadje continues as they host AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.

‘Hurst: Hopkins, Bradshaw, Collier, Sleat, Luzinda, Bowles, Bichard, Mahadoo, Hands, Tilley, Bryant. Subs: Kaboggozza, Midadje.