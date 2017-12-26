Maximum festive points is Horsham YMCA’s goal

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland wants his side to gain ‘maximum points’ from their festive schedule.

Buckland is delighted with their form and their current league position of third in the Premier Division, but believes they can push on even further.

The aim has always been promotion this season and after a shaky start, they are firmly back on track.

Buckland said: “We’re up to third now, just two points off the top, so it’s definitely all to play for. Winning makes the team talks easy, the selection easy and the whole squad is buying into everything that we’re trying to do. I can’t see any reason why this form cannot continue.

“Our goal is to get through this period into January with maximum points, before what will be an interesting run-in, in a very tight league.

“We will keep plodding away and all you can do is keep taking each game as it comes, getting points on the board and hope others slip up.

“Nothing is won at Christmas so I’m not getting carried away. We are taking one game at a time and we will see where it takes us.”

YM take on Broadbridge Heath on December 27 and then Three Bridges on December 30.

Buckland added: “I am pleased that it’s quieter, without doubt. Sometimes it’s good to keep going when you’re on a good run but this year, with the little niggles we keep getting, it’s nice to have a gap to rest and regroup.

“Heath will be a tough one, it is a local derby, and they historically do well at our place.”