'Marvellous month' sees Horsham and manager Di Paola pick up Bostik League awards

It's been a 'marvellous month' for Horsham in both the league and cup competitions and they have been recognised for their efforts by the Bostik League.

The Hornets have picked up the South East Division October Performance of the Month award and Dominic Di Di Paola has been named as the Bostik South East Bostik Manager Of The Month.

The Hornets were unbeaten in the league last month with two wins and and a draw, but also continue their impressive cup exploits - holding Poole Town to a replay in the FA Cup and beating Ware and Corinthian Casuals in the FA Trophy.

The display against the division-higher opposition saw them collect the Supreme Engraving Awards UK Performance of the Month gong.

A league spokesman said: "When Corinthian-Casuals arrived at Culver Road in the FA Trophy they were in good form, with three wins from their previous four matches. It counted for nothing, however, as Dom Di Paola’s Horsham side walloped three goals past them to record a famous victory. Joe Shelley, Rob O'Toole and Jack Brivio did the damage, recording a marvellous victory for the Hornets in what would go on to be a marvellous month.

And on awarding Di Paola the Anderson Travel Manager of the Month award, it continued: "It’s a marvellous time to be a Horsham fan. With a new ground being constructed and a team that never knows when it’s beaten, Dominic Di Paola’s men have come from behind to win so many times this season that opponents might think they are better off giving the Hornets a goal start.

"October saw them play three league matches, winning two and drawing one, but it also saw them win two matches in the FA Trophy - one of them against Premier Division Corinthian-Casuals - and take higher level Poole Town to a replay in the FA Cup. Congratulations Dom."

Horsham continued their comeback form at the start of November on Saturday as Richardson-Brown last-gasp goal caps remarkable win after ‘magnificent’ second half at Ashford.