Loxwood v Broadbridge Heath: Boxing Day derby clash in pictures
Broadbridge Heath took the Boxing Day bragging rights as they came from behind to win 2-1 against Loxwood in the Premier Division at Plaistow Road.
Goals from Martin Flack and George Cousins either side of half-time saw the Bears respond to Ashley Mutongerwa's 28th-minute opener in an 11am kick-off.
Tom Frankland
PW Sporting Photography
freelance
Loxwood's Nik Mynhardt and Heath's Lee Carney
PW Sporting Photography
freelance
Loxwood's Ashley Mutongerwa (number eight) is congratulated on his opening goal
PW Sporting Photography
freelance
Broadbridge Heath's Sam Karl
PW Sporting Photography
freelance
