Loxwood v Broadbridge Heath

Loxwood v Broadbridge Heath: Boxing Day derby clash in pictures

Broadbridge Heath took the Boxing Day bragging rights as they came from behind to win 2-1 against Loxwood in the Premier Division at Plaistow Road.

Goals from Martin Flack and George Cousins either side of half-time saw the Bears respond to Ashley Mutongerwa's 28th-minute opener in an 11am kick-off.

Loxwood's Nik Mynhardt and Heath's Lee Carney
Loxwood's Ashley Mutongerwa (number eight) is congratulated on his opening goal
Broadbridge Heath's Sam Karl
