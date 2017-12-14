Loxwood’s improved performances and results are down to ‘consistent team’

Loxwood manager David Cocoracchio believes that the reason for his side’s improved performances are due to a consistent team selection.

The Magpies bounced back from what they believed was an ‘unjust’ defeat at Peacehaven, with a 3-0 win over Eastbourne United - their sixth win in seven games.

Loxwood were boosted by the return of Ross Swaine, Josh Courtney and Harry Lloyd from injury and the goals came from Danny Mobsby and an Ollie Moore brace.

Cocoracchio was delighted with the way in which his side bounced back from last week’s defeat, whilst stressing the importance of being able to play a consistent team.

He added: “We’ve had a very good run, and even when we lost to Peacehaven, who are a very good team, we felt should have come away with at least a draw.

“It was very important to bounce back in a positive manner and it was very pleasing to get another clean sheet and another three points. The big change has been being able to put out a consistent team, week after week.

“Earlier in the season, we had an injury crisis like I’d never seen, and now barring one, we’ve got everybody fit and available. That makes a huge difference. It’s the first time in years I’ve been able to name the same starting 11 for four consecutive games.

“The confidence is another massive thing. There is a fantastic spirit within the squad and the confidence is very high and we look forward to playing every game at the moment.”

Mobsby gave the hosts the lead after just two minutes after heading in Byron Napper’s cross. Moore doubled his side’s lead after 19 minutes, after being played in by Harry Bachelor, in an excellent team move.

Moore made the scoreline comfortable with his second of the game - a simple tap-in from Michael Wood’s square ball.

Loxwood also wasted several opportunities in the second half to rub salt in Eastbourne wounds, one thing that was to the frustration of Cocoracchio.

He said: “I was disappointed with the scoreline in the end. It should have been a lot more than what it was.

“We created untold chances throughout the game. It wouldn’t have been unjust if we put nine or ten in the back of the net. It was a very dominant performance which is very pleasing from that point of view.”

Cocoracchio is expecting a similar tough game against Three Bridges on Saturday, to that which they experienced at home against them earlier in the season.

He added: “Three Bridges have so many quality players in their squad, with a lot of experience. I don’t expect anything less than how they played against us at the start of the season, in a fiercely competitive game.”

Loxwood: Smith, Swaine, Warren (Courtney 90), French, Mobsby, Rouane (Dominique 72), Bachelor (Jardim 66), Napper, Andrade, Moore, Wood.