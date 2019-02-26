Loxwood's 'great character and resilience' sees them come from behind to beat Newhaven

Alex Walsh hailed Loxwood’s ‘great character and resilience’ as they came from behind to beat second-placed Newhaven 2-1 at home in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Ebou Jallow put Haven ahead just before the hour mark before captain Hugo Cowan levelled.

With 11 minutes of the game left Jason Dawson struck to turn the game on its head and seal a valuable three points for the Magpies.

The Plaistow Road-outfit now sit four-places and four points off the drop.

Walsh said: “I thought we did really well in the first-half. I think we were well in the game and going 1-0 down in the second-half we showed great character and resilience to win from a losing position.

“It’s the first time we’ve done that this year so it’s encouraging for us to come back and win a game from a losing position. That shows good character and that’s a nice sign for us.”

The first-half was an even affair with Loxwood seeing a lot of the ball, but it was the visitors who had the best chance.

Premier Division topscorer Lee Robinson attempted to lob Liam Matthews but the Magpies stopper produced a fine save to keep the scores level at the break.

Newhaven opened the scoring through Jallow on 59 minutes but the home side pegged them back six minutes later.

A Lewis Broughton free-kick found Eddie French, who headed the ball into the six-yard box for Cowan to tap home.

Loxwood found the winner on 78 minutes after a fine individual run from Dawson. The full-back bombed forward and hammered home from outside the box to seal a superb comeback win for the Magpies.

Walsh added: “It’s quite rare when everyone puts in a ten-out-of-ten performance but we’ve had before this season.

“From what I remember, Langney was a performance where they put in a shift and Saturday was very similar to that.

“I think this gives the players the confidence they need because myself, my assistant Nathan (Bowen) and Owen (Matthews) the goalkeeping coach all believe that they can compete. Sometimes players need wins against the better sides to show that they can do it.

“This win is more beneficial for them but it has a knock-on effect for me as well. If they’re confident, they’re playing well.

“We know we’ve got a massive game at Arundel on Saturday. We don’t want a good result but to then drop points.”

Loxwood: Matthews, Dawson, Broughton, French, Boiling, Courtney, Cowan, Foella, Goldson, Mutongerwa, Karl. Subs: Robinson, Spranger, Ogunrinde, Bennett, Popham.