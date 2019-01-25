Loxwood's 'belief in the camp' can help them take victory at Pagham

Alex Walsh wants his Loxwood side to be 'fearless' as they travel to Pagham in the Premier Division on Saturday as they hope to move further away from the relegation places.

The Magpies' 1-0 away win over Langney Wanderers last weekend saw them move out of the drop zone on goal difference after fellow relegation battlers Arundel were thumped 7-2 away at AFC Uckfield Town.

Eighth-placed Pagham are on a good run of form, having not suffered defeat since Boxing Day, falling 2-1 at home to table-topping Chichester City.

The Lions are now on a four game unbeaten stretch in the league, but this good run of form has yet to see them pick up a win after four successive draws.

Walsh has predicted a stern test for his side but revealed 'there's a belief in the camp' that they could take a vital victory.

The Loxwood boss said: "I know they've lost a couple of players but we're still expecting it to be a really tough game. It's never easy going to Pagham.

"They haven't lost many games so that shows how good they are. Even if they've drawn quite a few it shows they are hard to beat so we're not going there under any illusions that we'll turn up and get the three points.

"We're going to have to work hard for it and there's a belief in the camp that we can do that. Every game now we have to be fearless and attack the games and make sure we're the ones claiming the three points at the end."

After Loxwood's victory last weekend pushed them away from the drop, Walsh has called on his players to carry on working hard to ensure their Premier Division status for next season.

Walsh added: "Nathan (Bowen, Loxwood assistant manager) and I have come in to keep us in the division. We were quite a few points behind and now we are out of it but we understand that we've still got to work hard for each other.

"The aim is to stay out of the relegation zone and that is our target this season and, at the moment, we're on course for it."

The Magpies have no fresh injury doubts going into their trip to Nyetimber Lane meaning Walsh and Loxwood will be at full strength.