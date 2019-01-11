Loxwood raising funds for player's epic Prostate Cancer UK cycle challenge at Eastbourne Town game

Loxwood will be raising funds for Prostate Cancer UK in their home game with Eastbourne Town on Saturday to support a player who is taking on a charity European cycle event in June.

Lewis Westlake is in training to take part in Football To Amsterdam, a 145 mile cycle ride from London to Amsterdam.

There will be various ways to donate at the Magpies’ Premier Division home game on Saturday when they will be raising money and awareness of the disease.

Magpies boss Alex Walsh said: "There is looking like there will a good crowd as we are raining money for Lewis and chairty, so hopefully we can put on a good show.

"Eastbourne have been good and helped publicise it and hopefully there will be a few away fans. I think they are a great club and it's another team in the top six, so we are looking forward to that."

A spokesman added: "It's going to be a big day, so come down enjoy some grassroots football and support Lewis Westlake and such a fantastic charity."

Kick-off at Plaistow Road, where a second-from bottom Loxwood welcome a sixth-placed Town, is 3pm.