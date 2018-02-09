Loxwood on the look out for new signing after a few fly the nest

Loxwood manager Dave Cocoracchio admits he is actively looking to improve his squad following trio of departures.

The Magpies have lost Naim Rouane (Haywards Heath), Dan Mobsby (Horsham YMCA) and Tiago Andrade (Shoreham), who have all flown the nest in recent weeks, leaving Cocoracchio looking for replacements.

He said: We’ve had players leave and I think it’s readily known now that the money players in our division are being offered is off the scale. That’s a reason we have lost some players.

“I’m always looking to strengthen the squad whenever I can but I think the important thing is it has to be the right type of character that will fit the DNA of Loxwood Football Club.”

The Magpies have welcomed back Ollie Gill following a three-month spell out of action through injuries after featuring for East Grinstead Town and Horsham YMCA

Cocoracchio said: “He’s somebody that I have known very well from a young age, and has played for me in the first team before.

“He’s a very, very talented player – someone of that ability, a lot of teams in that division would only relish to have in their squad.”

Cocoracchio is also hopeful that he can have some announcements next week regarding transfers.

Loxwood travel to Newhaven in Premier Division action on Saturday.