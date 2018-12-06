Loxwood 'not the finished article yet' despite upturn in form

Loxwood boss Alex Walsh has stressed that his improving side are still ‘not the finished article’.

The ex-Haywards Heath Town assistant manager took charge on October 31 and has been in charge for four games now. Defeat befell the Magpies in his first two games in at Plaistow Road, but the past two matches have seen him take four points from six.

After a recent run of good form, Walsh can see confidence within his squad growing but stressed that his side have not yet hit their full potential.

He said: “I think we started to see positive signs in the second half of the Lancing game, even back then.

“We didn’t get the result that day but picking up a point at Saltdean we said to ourselves as a group that hopefully this is a turning point for us.

“Since then we’ve had the friendly against Cowfold, which we did well in, and scoring seven (against Arundel) just builds that confidence.

“We’re not the finished article yet. We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re going to keep working hard in training.”

A factor in the recent Loxwood revival could be attributed to the seven new faces in at Plaistow Road, as new boys Shabazz Omofe, Nicholas Mynhardt, and Mark Goldson were among the scorers in their 7-3 win over Arundel a fortnight ago.

Walsh believes his new charges will only improve and felt that the added competition for places will reduce complacency throughout the squad.

He added: “I said that they would add goals and assists and we are going to be getting better as games go by.

“The help of the new boys coming in just gives a lift to the rest of the players and it also makes them a little bit more competitive.

“When there’s competition for places people know that they need to step up and play well because there’s somebody else lurking in the wings trying to take their spot.

“We’ve got a good, competitive edge at the moment with all the players so that sits well with us.”

Due to Eastbourne Town’s involvement in the FA Vase last weekend, Walsh and his players were without a game on Saturday.

With the Magpies not taking to the pitch until Saturday again when they travel to Little Common, Walsh will be using this as an opportunity to reinforce his footballing philosophy.

He said: “We will be bringing the boys in on Tuesday and Thursday and keep on banging the drum about how we want them to play.

“This week is an opportunity for us to train hard and well, and make sure we are ready for Little Common away in two weeks’ time.

“I did toy with the idea of arranging a friendly but we’ve done that with Cowfold already so we want to get the players nice and rested for Little Common.”