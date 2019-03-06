Loxwood manager Walsh praises team's character despite Horsham YMCA defeat

Loxwood manager Alex Walsh praised his teams’ character after conceding three in the first half at home on Tuesday night.

The Magpies lost 3-2 at home to Southern Combination Football League Premier Division highflyers Horsham YMCA in an unfortunate defeat.

Walsh said: “When you have to score three or four in the second half it’s always going to be hard, but the boys were superb to show great character to try and get back into the game."

Loxwood were three down inside the first 35 minutes but two Mark Goldson goals on either side of half-time gave Loxwood a chance at the fightback.

Walsh said he was very disappointed with how the game went. He said: “We started the game really well, had a couple of set pieces but then a couple of set pieces for them and all of a sudden, we were one, two, three nil down.

“We managed to get a goal back at the end of the first half and early in the second half and we were unfortunate to not get the third. It was all us second half and so it’s disappointing not to get anything out of the game.”

Walsh added that he was happy with the way they played in the second half.

He said: “A lot of them played well. Ash was excellent, he battled very well in the second half, Mark got 2 goals and was very unlucky not to get a hat trick.

“Overall, the first half I was disappointed, it was a poor performance, but the second half was much better”

Loxwood’s next game will see them come up against fifth place Saltdean.

Walsh said: “We’ve played Saltdean already this season and got a good away point there, they’ve got experienced players and are high flying in the table and so we’ve got to be focused. Jamie Waters is a good player, but we’ve just got to focus on our own game”

Walsh mentioned that although players will need a rest, they should all be fine for Saturday and right now there are no injury concerns.