Loxwood have the ‘right attitude’ to deal with recent postponements

Loxwood manager Dave Cocoracchio believes his players have the right attitude to deal with the recent spell of postponed fixtures.

The Magpies have not played competitively in March with their last game coming against Crawley Down Gatwick on February 24 when they were beaten 3-0.

Although, they did get 90 minutes under their belts in a mid-season friendly at Bostik League side Worthing on Tuesday night where they drew 1-1.

The lay-off has left Cocoracchio and his players frustrated and wishing for more game time.

The Magpies boss said: “I think from that point of view all you want is regular game time to get your momentum going, there’s nothing worse.

“With the conditions we have at the moment it’s very frustrating to go week in week out without games.

“I think the players we’ve got have a good attitude it’s just dealing with the frustration that we all have where you just want to play and in this part of the season we’re out of all the cup competitions, so there’s not really many midweek games on.”

Cocoracchio, however, is welcoming a potential busy time ahead. He continued: “I think it is what it is at the end of the day, you just have to play the games.

“We haven’t got many weeks left in the season, we usually train on a Tuesday night so instead of training we’ll be playing so it’s not an inconvenience for us at all.

“When you don’t have your Saturday games on it’s frustrating, but we train on a 3G pitch so that keeps the boys focused and we can looking ahead to our next game.”

The Plaistow Road outfit travel to relegation battling Littlehampton on Saturday, who currently sit bottom of the Premier Division, 20 points behind Loxwood.

Despite the Magpies 7-0 drubbing of their opponents in the reverse fixture. Cocoracchio is taking nothing for granted and expects a challenging test.

He explained: “I think they have improved and brought some very good players into their squad and everybody knows they’re at the bottom of the table and they don’t want and can’t afford to get relegated this season.

“They are going to be absolutely scrapping for their lives, they got a win under their belts in their last game so they will have confidence and desire. We are expecting a very tough game, all the boys will have to be up for it and ready.”