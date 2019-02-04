Loxwood 'expecting a big challenge' in their trip to out-of-form Hassocks

Loxwood boss Alex Walsh is 'expecting a big challenge' from Hassocks as his side travel to The Beacon in the Premier Division on Saturday.

The Magpies' opponents sit twelfth in the division having picked up 31 points from 26 games.

The Robins had been on a mini-revival after going unbeaten in the league from December 22 to January 12 but they have since suffered three defeats in four.

Last Saturday Hassocks travelled to Saltdean United, in one of the few games in the Premier Division not affected by the weekend's poor weather, and were beaten 4-1 despite taking the lead.

The Robins and Loxwood met in the league back in September and it was Hassocks who picked up the three points.

Goals from Liam Benson, Spencer Slaughter, and a double from ex-Horsham YMCA forward Phil Johnson ensured a convincing 4-0 away win for the Robins.

Walsh is expecting a tough test against Saturday's opponents, despite their poor recent form, but was hopeful that his side could take all three points.

He said: "I saw that they lost on Saturday to Saltdean. They're a team that was hitting good form.

"Yes, they have lost the last two games but we are still expecting a big challenge from them.

"It's a good place to go and play football. They have a nice pitch over at Hassocks so hopefully it will suit both sides and I'm hopeful that we will come out on top."

Ahead of Saturday's game, the Magpies have no fresh injury troubles meaning they will be at full-strength for their trip to The Beacon.

Walsh added: "We've got no injury concerns. Everyone's fit for Saturday and back available so it will be no different from last week."