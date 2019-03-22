Loxwood boss Walsh: 'There's no panic at the moment but we have had a few honest chats'

Alex Walsh admitted his Loxwood squad held clear the air talks in the dressing room following Saturday's Premier Division defeat to Eastbourne United but he insisted 'there's no panic at the moment'.

A 2-1 home win for the second-from-bottom Whites cut the gap between the bottom-three and the 16th-placed Magpies to just six points with six matches to go.

The loss to relegation rivals United also consigned the Plaistow Road-outfit to their third consecutive league defeat, after putting on a four-game unbeaten run.

Walsh revealed: "There's no panic at the moment with us but we did have a few honest chats after the game.

"We kept everyone in for an amount of time and everyone was pretty honest and spoke about a few things.

"Maybe that was the little wake-up call we needed going into Saturday but we've got a target in mind.

"We want to try and win every game. We feel like we know what we need."

SEE ALSO Who do Sussex's sides have to face in their battles for promotion and relegation? | Blunt Loxwood 'had enough chances' to pick up points in loss to relegation rivals Eastbourne United | Loxwood's dressing room deflation after Saltdean defeat 'shows just how far the players have come'

Loxwood will be hoping to stop the rot when Peacehaven & Telscombe visit Plaistow Road this weekend.

The Tye sit comfortably in mid-table, in tenth-place, with 47 points from 31 games.

Peacehaven recorded a 2-1 home win over basement-side Arundel last Saturday to increase their winning streak to four matches.

Walsh is looking forward to taking on a team that 'try and play football' but is adamant that they must halt their losing run.

He added: "They're in a good position and they've got a good side and from what I've heard they look to try and play football which is encouraging.

"We're looking forward to a good test. I know a couple of players there and it's a big, big game for us.

"We've lost three on the bounce now so we've got to try and stop that straight away."