Loxwood boss hopes 'confidence in the camp' can help them defeat FA Vase heroes AFC Uckfield Town

Alex Walsh believes the flowing confidence within the Loxwood squad can help his side pick up all three points as they host FA Vase heroes AFC Uckfield Town on Saturday in the Premier Division.

The Uckers sit 13th in the league, having taken 21 points from 15 games, but are currently on a stellar run in the Vase.

Last Saturday saw Uckfield beat Combined Counties League Premier side Sutton Common Rovers 5-2 at home to advance to the fifth round and remain the only Sussex team left in the competition.

The Magpies boss felt that Saturday's game won't be easy but recognised the growing belief within the Plaistow Road-outfit has given them every reason to think they can take the win.

Walsh said: "We know they are going to be a very physical side. They've got very good technical players as well.

"We know it's not going to be easy. We know it's a game where we need to match them for work rate and hopefully with the confidence in the camp at the moment we can try and get ourselves three points.

Walsh also confirmed that a Loxwood player has suffered a long-term injury, ruling him out for the foreseeable future, but offset the news by revealing that his striking options could be boosted as a forward comes back to full fitness.

He added: "We're hoping to get Nicholas Mynhardt back. He's been out with a hamstring injury so we're hoping he comes back in time. It'll be touch-and-go if he'll be involved but we're hoping he will be in the squad.

"No one really picked up any injuries against Little Common so apart from Harry Batchelor, who is going to be out for a few months, we are looking OK."