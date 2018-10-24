Lights, cup game, action... Alfold reach another ‘dream’ landmark

It was lights, cup game and action at Alfold as another ‘dream’ came true for the club on Tuesday night.

The Southern Combination League club hosted Godalming Town in the Surrey Premier Cup - a fixture that club secretary Wayne Mouring admitted that no-one would have thought possible two years ago.

That being because of the quality of the opposition, but also the fact it was their first competitive fixture under their brand-new floodlights at the ever-changing Recreation Ground.

In just six months, the former West Sussex Football League outfit have put perimeter hard standing around the pitch, built new dug-outs, installed a pay box, 50-seater stand, exterior perimeter fencing and the lights.

And it paid off on Tuesday as Jordan Mase wrote himself into the club’s history books, scoring the first official goal under lights, followed by a Sam Lemon strike that gave ‘Fold a memorable win in front of a record attendance of 150.

Mouring said: “Although this has been a massive dream of mine for 27 years as club secretary to have these facilities, all the thanks must go to the management team of Matt and Jack Munday, Jimmy Ferrar and Steve Tasker.

“Without them building a side to get us promoted and hold our own in senior football none of this would be needed.

“We all hope this is just the start of a very exciting journey for Alfold Football Club.”

And that seems to be the case as the busy Mouring is not letting up in pushing the club forwards further with more exciting developments already in the pipeline.

“In the next couple of weeks I will be starting the next planning application, to add a 100 covered standing stand,” he explained.

“This will be manufactured and installed before March 2019, which is our phase two of the work.

“Phase three will be to separate our 50 seater stand and drop in another 50 seater stand, in doing this the dug- outs will be relocated over the other side of the ground.

“Our lights, though, will need no further work. The current lighting test gave us an average lux of 307, you only need 250 lux up to conference football, so that’s good to know!”