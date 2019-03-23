Liberman leads the Horsham Joggers home at the Bull Run

Horsham Joggers were represented at two main events last weekend.

Competitors lined up under Union flag bunting and in tip top running conditions for this year’s Balcombe Bull Run.

In its sixth year and in perfect weather conditions – bright blue skies, cool breeze, standing water and deep mud underfoot.

The course was the wettest ever known and they had Balcombe’s head forester on standby to clear any trees that has fallen in Saturday’s wind.

The Balcombe Bull Run course goes up Westup, drops down onto Rocks Lane, up the steep hill to Rowhill Lane, past the White House, along Postman’s Walk and back through Westup Farm to the school.

It covers a tough and hilly 7km! Club chairman Phil Liberman was the first Horsham Jogger home in 37min 03sec closely followed by Alan Pettitt in 37-51.

Other times: Lou Johnson 49:09, Claire Miller 49:58, Julie Jochimsen 50:12, Sam Edwards 62:56, Anita Reeves 62:57, Heidi Chaney 69:57, Sue Hensman 69:58.

In King Henry VIII’s back yard, The Palace Half wound its way around Hampton Court Palace and the surrounding area.

Raff Vitale put in an excellent time of 1hr 28min 24secc and was followed home by Phyl Weston in 1-50-20, Penny Barron 1-56-04, Chris Wardle 1-58-40, Christine Verlarde 2-32-18 and Edna Clark 2-42-38.