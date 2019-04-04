Leaders Alfold extend their unbeaten league run to 21 matches

Division 1 leaders Alfold extended their unbeaten league run to 21 matches with a very professional performance away to Southwick.

The ‘Fold bounced back well after the disappointment of their 1-0 semi-final Division 1 defeat to title rivals Steyning Town on Tuesday evening.

With the Southwick pitch dry and bobbly the home side were looking to hit the long ball as often as they could.

The home side had also recently brought in a handful of players with Premier Division experience it was obvious from the start this would test the injury hit Alfold squad.

The first 15 minutes was end to end with Alfold having the clearer chances but with the ball bouncing all over the place, Southwick were a constant threat down the centre and keeper Luis Correia had to make a couple of fine saves.

As the first half continued, the Fold started to press more and more and the hard working Johden De Meyer and Sam Lemon were stretching Southwick on every opportunity.

With Alfold missing Clyde Jacques in central defence through injury the chance for 19-year-old Harry Williams to start his first full game after his transfer from local neighbours Loxwood and he put in a mature display.

With 12 minutes of the first half remaining Alfold had a string of corners with most being wasted, but then the perfect delivery found Andy Howard rising to head home.

Alfold started the second half well and on 51 minutes another break with pace found Tiago Andrade in space and his strength in holding the ball up, found Lucas on the run and his first time effort flew into the bottom corner.

That sealed another three points to keep Alfold top of the table, a point ahead of Steying with four games left to play - starting with Sidlesham at home on Saturday.