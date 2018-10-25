Latest on Loxwood’s manager search after club are ‘humbled by quality of applicants’

Loxwood have begun interviewing for their vacant managerial position and revealed they have been ‘humbled by the quality of applicants’.

After the announcement that Gareth Neathey, who stepped up from the assistant managerial role to take charge this season, was quitting the role because of increased work commitments, the Magpies swooped swiftly into action to find his predecessor.

The application period for potential new managers was cut down to just a week after receiving such a high-quality set of interested parties.

The Southern Combination League Premier Division side have had a tricky start to the new campaign, sitting second-from bottom in the table with nine defeats and just one win in 11 games.

The club seem confident that will turn, with secretary Matt Camp explaining: “We originally had the period to apply open for two weeks, but with the quantity of very good applications, we thought it would be better to change that.

“We have whittled things down and will interview them over the next six days.

“We have been really pleased and humbled by the quality of applicants we have had in experience and credentials terms. It’s a new process for us as we have never really go this route, we have always promoted from our knowledge – it’s given us a real understanding of how we are regarded.”

Assistant manager Chris Simmons and under-18s boss Camp have been taking the side on an interim basis since and will continue to do so.

The club hope to have appointed their man towards the back end of next week, although it is unlikely he will take charge of next Saturday’s clash with East Preston.