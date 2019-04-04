Broadbridge Heath new football ground 01-4-19 Pic Steve Robards SR1908694 SUS-190104-172857001

Latest ground pictures with Broadbridge Heath in a race against time

Broadbridge Heath is in a race against time to have its new home ready for next season - they have just weeks to have everything ready at the new ground so it can pass an FA ground grading for the 2019/20 season.

If this does not happen the men’s team could face expulsion from the league and this would put the entire future of the club in danger. Here are the latest pictures of the ground. The full story can be read here.

Broadbridge Heath's new football ground. Pic Steve Robards SR1908678 SUS-190104-172741001
Broadbridge Heath's new football ground. Pic Steve Robards SR1908686 SUS-190104-172825001
Broadbridge Heath new football ground 01-04-19 Pic Steve Robards SR1908688 SUS-190104-172836001
Broadbridge Heath's new football ground. Pic Steve Robards SR1908720 SUS-190104-172930001
