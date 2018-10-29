Latest from Loxwood chairman Mark Lacey on their search for a new manager

Loxwood chairman Mark Lacey says that interviews for the new permanent Magpies boss are continuing apace and is hoping to have a clearer idea of the new man in charge by the end of the week.

Former Loxwood boss Gareth Neathey left his role on 14 October citing increased work commitments, with assistant manager Chris Simmons and under-18 boss Matt Camp taking temporary charge.

The duo so far have yet to pick up any points in their three games in charge as the Magpies' sit second-from bottom in the SCFL Premier Division after 12 league fixtures.

Their latest result saw Loxwood fall to a 1-0 home defeat against ten-man Lingfield on Saturday.

The Magpies have received many applications from 'very good candidates' for the permanent manager position and Lacey is hoping that there will be news regarding the new man in charge towards the end of this week.

He said: "We've got a few more interviews to do this week but we're well in progress with that. We've had some very, very good candidates as well.

"I've been very impressed with some of the candidates we've got but we've got some other interviews to do which hopefully we'll have got buttoned down by the end of this week so we might have some news by the end of the week."