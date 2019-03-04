Late show yet again seals victory for Loxwood but Walsh stresses 'we're not safe yet'

Alex Walsh stressed that Loxwood are ‘not safe yet’ despite picking a 3-1 away win over second-from-bottom Arundel in the Premier Division on Saturday.

With all the action taking place in the second-half, Lewis Broughton gave the Magpies the lead before David Crouch levelled.

In the dying embers of the game, Sam Karl struck to put the visitors ahead before sub Elliott Bennett sealed a well-earned three points.

The result saw the Plaistow Road-outfit move six points clear of the drop ahead of Tuesday night’s derby game at home to Horsham YMCA.

Walsh said: “This result was big for us because it gives us that belief that we’ve got the ability to stay away from the drop.

“We’re not safe yet. Although people might think we’re safe amongst the camp we feel we’re not 100 per cent safe yet.

“We’ve still got work to do and we will turn our attentions to the games to come.

“We got that little bit of luck breaking away and scoring two goals, which we haven’t had a lot of this year.

“I was really pleased with the finishes especially one-on-one under heavy pressure at that time of the game. Sam and Elliott stuck their chances away well.”

The first-half was a scrappy affair with no real clear-cut chances created by either side.

The game sprung into life in the second period, as Loxwood opened the scoring on 63 minutes.

A 20-yard free-kick from Broughton flew past Arundel ‘keeper Dan Stevens but the hosts equalised ten minutes later.

A defensive error from the Magpies saw the Mullets break away and Crouch rounded Loxwood stopper Liam Matthews to level the game up.

With nine minutes left to play the Magpies got their noses in front.

A lapse at the back from Arundel allowed Karl to run through and calmly slot home to make it 2-1.

Bennett then made it 3-1 six minutes later as he broke the offside trap to finish well and secure a vital win for Loxwood.

Walsh added: “We picked up three points against a good Arundel side. They fought for their manager all the way to the end.

“They’ll be disappointed but they’ve definitely got enough to stay up if they keep on putting in performances like that.”

The Magpies have two consecutive home games in the offing this week. First they host local rivals Horsham YMCA on Tuesday evening (7:45pm k.o.) before Saltdean United visit Plaistow Road on Saturday.

Loxwood: Matthews, Dawson, Broughton, French, Boiling, Courtney, Cowan, Foella, Goldson, Mutongerwa, Karl, Robinson. Subs: E Bennett, T Bennett, Popham.