Last-gasp own-goal gives ten-man Billingshurst much-needed three points

An last-gasp own-goal gave ten-man Billingshurst a much-needed three points in what was their ‘best defensive display of the season’ against Bexhill United on Tuesday night.

Pressure from Craig Grantham forced a defender to turn home an Ollie Joels cross late on and hand Hurst a 1-0 Division 1 victory.

Chris Simmons’ side had their strongest squad of the season available and also put in their grittiest performance by a long way, having to play over 50 minutes with only ten players after Jordan Stallibrass was sent off late in the first half.

The result saw Hurst, who have games in hand, climb a place to third-from bottom and narrow the hap on teams above them.

The first half was fairly even and scrappy from both sides with limited real chances at either end.

After 15 minutes, Nick Tilley forced a great save from Bexhill keeper with a free kick from 20 yards out. Soon after, Ollie Joels blasted a long-range effort over the bar.

Hurst continued to have more of the possession with the visitors looking dangerous on the counter attack.

The game started to turn a bit niggly on the half-hour mark and after 40 minutes Stallibrass was fouled by a Bexhill player, but then retaliated and was shown a red card with the Bexhill winger lucky to only get a yellow.

In a flurry of bad tackles four or five players were booked, but Hurst held out to go into half time at 0-0.

The home side started the second half well and were still having the majority of possession, but Bexhill were starting to cause problems when they attacked through the dangerous Wayne Giles.

Hurst cleared two good chances off the line with excellent last-ditch defending from Ben Simester in a real determination in the Hurst backline not to concede.

Then in the last minute of injury time a great run from Joels down the right hand side saw him beat two players and cross for Grantham, who forced the defender to put the ball in his own net giving Hurst a much needed 1-0 victory.

Billingshurst manager Chris Simmons said: “This was by far our best defensive display of the season, every single player gave me 100 per cent and put their bodies on the line when required.

“We deserved a bit of luck for the effort the lads put in and Ollie Joels’s run in the 94th minute was exceptional. The downside is another disappointing red card for the club.

“We need to take the spirit shown into Saturday’s home game against Selsey as another three points would really help our cause.”