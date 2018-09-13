Koutsavakis nets a hat-trick as Rampant Roffey hit Montpelier for six

Marek Koutsavakis netted a hat-trick as Roffey continued their impressive start to the season with a 6-1 success Montpelier Villa.

The Bartholowmew Way outfit made it 19 goals in two games after last week’s demolition of Ferring.

Setting up with an unchanged formation, Roffey started the game well and began to knock it about and play the football that’s served us so well lately.

It took ten minutes before Christian Stevens was released down the wing and his whipped cross was met by Pat O’Sullivan at the near post who fired home.

Roffey doubled their lead on 25 minutes, this time from the right flank as Koustavakis cut in and fired a drive into the far corner.

The next goal came five minutes before half-time when Craig Grantham was set free and his low drive crashed into the bottom corner from 18 yards out.

Winger Koustavakis then cut in once more and found the far corner to make it four and his second of the game.

This was soon followed by O’Sullivan making it 5-0 and to all intents and purposes end the contest.

On 70 minutes, however, Roffey’s defence was found too high and despite huge calls of offside, Villa’s striker coolly rounded James Rabbetts and slotted home.

With ten minutes to go, Koustavakis got his hat-trick, rounding two defenders and smashing into the roof of the net rounding of a 6-1 win.

Roffey manager Lee Spickett: “All in all another deserved three points at home against a good Montpelier side who I believe will begin to pick up points in the coming weeks. We continue to look a constant threat going forward and our ethos of attacking football looks to be serving us well.”