Joint manager Lampard rolls back years to rescue Roffey on ‘day to forget’

Roffey’s joint manager Andy Lampard rolled back the years after coming off the bench to inspire his team to victory in their must-win game away to Ferring.

The league’s basement side with only one win all year gave their promotion chasing visitors the fright of their lives with their commitment and determination, and raced into a two-goal lead with the excellent Reece Harmers coolly-taken double.

Ben Chowney’s run and fierce drive pulled Roffey back into the game just before half-time the second half continued very much like the first.

Strong wind and a bumpy playing surface made the game difficult for both sides and this proved costly for Ferring when Aaron Collins’ cross caught a gust and flew straight into the top corner.

With the home side now beginning to tire, Roffey took control and all-time top goal scorer Lampard was introduced with 15 to go and ten minutes later was in the right place at the right time to sweep home Marek Koutsavakis far-post cross.

Pat O’Sullivan made the game safe in injury time for a 4-2 victory, but manager Lee Spickett was far from happy with his sides performance.

He said: “Yes we were down to bare bones with six or seven out but with the team we put out we cannot accept that level of complacency and mistakes.

“To be fair to Ferring played us off the park in the first half, we never settled, we never dealt with the wind, we made zero tackles and never got our passing going.

“Thank God for Lamps, he knew he was going to score and fair play to him to have to go on in this situation in such an important time of the season and realistically score us the winner. It was a day to forgot for us, apart from that.”

Roffey travel to Worthing Town this Saturday in a 2pm kick-off.