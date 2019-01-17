‘It’s one game at a time and we’ll look at it in March’ - Horsham assistant Westwood

‘It’s one game at a time and we’ll look at it again in March’ – that’s still the message despite Horsham continuing to strengthen their play-off credentials.

A well-deserved 1-0 victory over Whyteleafe at Culver Road on Saturday saw the Hornets leapfrog their opponents into third in the South East Division of the Bostik League.

It saw their surprise play-off charge continue to gather momentum ahead of a trip to Dartford-based Phoenix Sports this weekend.

And they had added to their plight this week by re-signing Dorking Wanderers striker Kieran Lavery on loan until the end of the season.

It again shows a sign of intent to keep up their charge, by returning for the forward, who spent December at Culver Road.

Assistant manager Adam Westwood admitted after the ’Leafe win that they won’t be looking too far ahead to avoid setting themselves up for a fall.

He explained: “We have said from the start we will take one game at a time. If the lads keep doing what they are doing then maybe come end of February or March, we can see where we are at.

“You can say from there you are going for the play-offs, brilliant, but all of a sudden you can have a bad patch and you’ve got egg on your face. I think the way we are looking at it this year is better – one game at a time, get three points, get one point, we just don’t want to lose to be fair.”

Westwood, who took sole charge in the dugout last weekend with manager Dominic Di Paola away, also made a nod to the progress they have made since returning to the Bostik League in 2016.

He added: “I do not think there are any teams in this league that can embarrass us any more. In the past couple of seasons you could have your Cray Wanderers that would beat you four or five-nil.

“It’s credit to the lads that their confidence is up and the Whyteleafe win will bring it a bit more.

“We were playing great football before Christmas and went through a sticky patch, but we have told them to go out and enjoy their football, embrace it and get back to the fluidity that we had before Christmas.”