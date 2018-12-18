It’s important we realise we are in a relegation battle, says Loxwood boss after AFC Uckfield defeat

Loxwood’s three-game unbeaten run was ended on Saturday and they were made to pay for missed chances, according to boss Alex Walsh - writes George Hopcraft.

His side were beat 3-1 at home to AFC Uckfield Town in the Premier Division which brought an end to their recent revival.

A brace from Matthew Maclean was enough to dampen any hope of their unbeaten streak stretching to four games and the loss sees the Magpies four points from safety going into the Christmas period.

Walsh said: “We knew it was going to be a tough test against a strong Uckfield side and we wanted to be positive from the start and unfortunately they started better than us and deserved to be 2-0 up so that was disappointing.

“I felt we had chances in the first half to try and halve the deficit but couldn’t take them and then we found ourselves 3-0 down and was an uphill battle from there.

“When you go three undefeated the expectation levels were raised but I think it’s important that we realise we are in a relegation battle.”

In grim and wet conditions, Uckfield took the lead with only four minutes played as Maclean poked home neatly past goalkeeper Liam Matthews.

In the ninth minute, Maclean doubled his tally as Ellis Cormack let loose with a shot from long range which Matthews parried into the clinical Maclean, who notched his ninth goal of the season.

On 39 minutes, Gianfranco Mici used his pace before slotting past Matthews and into the far corner to make it 3-0 before the break.

Loxwood responded on 60 minutes with Shabazz Omofe’s shot taking a big deflection and sending goalkeeper Louis Rogers the other way, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Loxwood: Matthews, Dawson, Courtney, Cowan, Boiling, French, Swainey, Mutungerwa, Death, Omofe, Goldson.