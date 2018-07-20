‘It gives us a lot more firepower... what we’ve been missing’ - Horsham ready to strike

Horsham are relishing having some serious firepower at the club after adding to their already impressive strikeforce.

The prolific Chris Smith, 27, was announced by the club last week having joined on a year’s contract from South Park.

The former Burgess Hill man, who netted in their 4-1 pre-season win over Langney Wanderers on Saturday, joins new recruit Rob O’Toole and returning George Landais as well as Toby House in what is looking a promising attacking line-up.

Add to that the likes of Darren Boswell, Tony Nwachukwu and Lee Harding amongst others and Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola hopes he has solved his goalscoring problems that blighted last season.

The manager explained: “We signed Chris a while ago, but decided to announce it when he was back with us as he has been away.

“We are really pleased to get him. He’s a top, top lad with a really good attitude and proven goalscorer at this level.

“I am really excited to have him on board and it was an easy one really as he wanted a change.

“It gives us a lot more firepower. We had Rob (O’Toole) for a few months last season, but we have not really had an out-and-out goalscorer since Terry Dodd in the county league and that was two and a half seasons ago.

“Even with our problems last year, we were still creating a lot of chances, but we did not capitalise. Game after game when playing teams around us, they were doing better than us and the only difference was they could score goals and take their chances.

“When we played Ramsgate, they had four chances and scored four goals - Aaron Millbank scored a hat-trick and also scored in the 1-0 win over us as well, that is what we have been missing.

“These new boys coming in with Chris and Rob they have a good pedigree and will help us, not just with scoring goals, but with the other players as well.”

Versatile James McElligott is the latest addition to the Hornets squad, having also made the move from South Park.

The 24-year-old can play at right-back and right or central midfield and Di Paola added: “He has a good attitude and good hunger. I’d have no issue playing him anywhere in the team.”

The club is set to announce the signing of a goalkeeper imminently and ‘one or two’ more additions are expected ahead of the finalising of the squad.

Horsham now face Dorking Wanderers at their new Meadowbank Stadium on Saturday.