Injury-time goals salvage ‘believe’ buoyed Storrington a point against Hailsham

Storrington salvaged a point in a dramatic 4-4 draw at Hailsham Town after an injury-time equaliser completed an extraordinary comeback having been trailing the Division 1 by two goals.

Jordan Suter put Swans ahead in the opening ten minutes, before three first-half goals from Hailsham seemed to put the match beyond reach.

Kelvin Lucas pegged a goal back just before the break but Hailsham restored their two-goal lead shortly after the restart.

A second goal from Lucas set up a tense finale in which Owen Cave’s strike deep into stoppage time meant Storrington would come away with a point, and boss James Everett couldn’t have been happier with the belief his side showed.

He said: “In recent times, I believe we would have gone to Hailsham, accepted a two or three goal defeat and got out of there. But I really felt we could get something from the game as long as we believed.

“The start was decent from us and the early lead welcomed. But the first half changed when the referee awarded a hotly-contested penalty that nobody from either side knew why.

“The resulting penalty was missed but that incident really affected our focus and for 15 minutes we were punished by conceding three really sloppy goals.

“Jordan and Kelvin always carry a goal threat and they linked really well for a goal that breathed life into us just before half-time. The second half we were so much better and to fall behind was a blow.

“Credit to the boys for that attitude as it would have been too easy to use the referee as an excuse. The response and resulting goal soon after to halve the deficit set us up for a final push.

“To come back and snatch a point at the death with the late equaliser felt like a win. We made mistakes Saturday for sure but what is pleasing within this side is now the belief we have that we can get something from any game. It bodes well for us going forward.”

Storrington now turn their attention to their match with inform neighbours Steyning Town on Saturday.

Everett: “They’re in a really good moment right now so it will be tough for sure. But with derbies that will go out the window and it may come down to who will want it more. I can assure you we will be fired up and we will definitely want it.”

Storrington: Elliott, Setchell (Roberts 65), Stideford, Gilmour, Clarke, Bardouleau (Bester 65), Lucas (Minter 80), Cave, Suter, Joe Warner, Josh Warner.