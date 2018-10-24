In-form Steyning Town seal shock cup victory

Dom Ozga was at the double as Steyning Town stunned division-higher SCFL Premier Division outfit Eastbourne Town in the Sussex RUR Cup last night.

Matthew Fear’s early opener was cancelled out by efforts either side of the interval from Ozga, sealing a 2-1 second-round success at The Shooting Field for Steyning.

Gerry Murphy’s team have impressed so far this season and remain unbeaten in the league after ten matches.

Steyning also have a FA Vase second-round tie to look forward to next month while they have now sealed a spot in the third round of the Sussex RUR Cup.

Manager Murphy hailed another find display from his side and said: "It was a great result, especially as we changed the line up from Saturday to give squad players more game time. It gives me a tough job to pick a team for Saturday away to AFC Varndeanians who are flying at the top.

"That was our 22nd game of the season and showed great character to come from a goal down early against a strong team from the division above.

"The work rate this season has been top class and credit to the lads for keeping themselves fit."

Town welcomed division-higher Eastbourne Town having won four of their previous five matches in all competitions but things didn’t look good early in the Sussex RUR Cup clash.

Fear gave the visitors a 12th-minute lead, but Ozga levelled things up in first-half stoppage time to set up a real cup tie. It was Steyning who prevailed, completing a comeback cup win. Ozga netted again ten minutes later to see Town through.

