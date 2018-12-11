Hythe Town 2, Horsham 4: 'Special' Harris free-kick takes Hornets up to third

Horsham were never in danger of hitting the panic button according to boss Dominic Di Paola, as they overcame Hythe Town 4-2 away from home in the Bostik League South East on Saturday to take the Cannons 100 per cent home record.

The Hornets raced into a 2-0 lead through Tyrell Richardson-Brown and Jack Brivio before Zak Ansah pegged a goal back for the hosts.

Jack Brivio scored Horsham's second in their 4-2 win over Hythe Town on Saturday.

Junior Aikhionbare equalised for the Cannons just after the hour, but a Nathan Daly own goal and a stunning Charlie Harris free-kick sealed the win for the visitors, and saw them move up to third in the division.

Di Paola said: “Given the fact that we were away and they’re unbeaten in the league at home it was a brilliant shift from the boys. They gave everything. It was great.

“I could see us drawing the game when we went back to 2-2 but I didn’t think we were that bad. I blame myself a little bit as we didn’t really react as they went 4-1-1-4 and really went for it in the second half and I don’t think I reacted quick with what we were doing.

“I should have addressed that a little bit quicker but we got control of the game so I wasn’t panicking. At 2-2, if we had drawn, it would have been a good away point.”

Celebrations after Horsham's 4-2 away win over Hythe Town on Saturday.

Di Paola made two changes from the side that were beaten by Eastbourne Borough in the Sussex Senior Cup last Tuesday, with Brivio and Richardson-Brown coming into the starting 11.

With four minutes gone, Richardson-Brown justified his selection as he fired past Hythe ‘keeper Ryan Nicholls into the bottom right corner after great work from Rob O’Toole out wide.

Brivio then doubled the lead on 20 minutes. Steve Metcalf played a great ball to Brivio, who drove into the box before finishing with aplomb.

However, out of nothing, Hythe reduced the deficit. With the Cannons’ first attempt on target, Ansah bludgeoned the ball over Horsham ‘keeper Josh Pelling to give Hythe a glimmer of hope seven minutes before the break.

George Hayward in action for the Hornets last Saturday.

As the second half began, the hosts came out with renewed purpose and ramped up the pressure on the Hornets. Their persistence was rewarded on 62 minutes as Kieron Campbell got to the byline and cut the ball back for sub Aikhionbare to level.

With both sides looking to cement their place in the play-off positions, it was advantage Horsham on 79 minutes as sub Lee Harding put in a dangerous cross only for Daly to turn the ball into his own net.

Three minutes later Harris added the icing on the cake. Jack Sammoutis brought down O’Toole some 30-yards from goal and Harris let fly to smash home an astonishing free-kick, wrapping up another outstanding Hornets performance.

Di Paola added: “Charlie’s good from a dead ball but he misses a lot as well. When he does connect he scores great goals.

“He’s a talented footballer but he’s got lots to learn. He has got some strengths and one of his biggest strengths is at a dead balls. His goal was a bit special.”

Horsham: Pelling, Metcalf, Sparks, Harris, Shelley, Merchant, Brivio, Hayward (Hoare 65), O’Toole (Smith 87), Lavery (Harding 69), Richardson-Brown. Unused: Hyde, Taylor.