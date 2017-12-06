House helps Horsham beat Littlehampton to book Sussex Senior Cup last-four spot

Toby House bagged a brace as Horsham booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Goals also from Josh Street - after just six minutes - and Dean Bown, having come off the bench, safely guided the Hornets to a 4-2 victory over division-lower Littlehampton.

The Culver Road visitors, who sit bottom of the SCFL Premier Division with just three wins from 17, were always behind in the fourth-round clash, but pulled the score back to 2-1 at half-time, before adding a late consolation.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola said: “We started really well to go 2-0 up, but a silly mistake gifted them their goal and we went down a level for a bit.

“In the second half, I did not really feel they troubled us too much. We dominated, but did not score anywhere near like what we could have.

“Littlehampton played well and if they play like that in the league every week, they will have no problem staying up.

“It was a routine game and a no-win situation as you are expected to win and if you don’t you end up with egg on your face. We made a few changes and gave some people minutes, so we did rotate and it was good to get people game time.”

The home side were ahead on six minutes as a Joe Shelley ball eventually found Street, who smashed home his first Horsham goal.

A minute later, Golds’ Lee Garnham hit the underside of the bar, before they found themselves 2-0 down on 15 minutes. With some poor defending from a corner, House finished at the second attempt.

The visitors then almost put the ball in their own net, only for them to go straight back up the other end and Lucas Pattenden pulled a goal back.

In the second half, House added his second goal on 73 minutes, tapping in Liam MacDevitt’s cross. With an injured Luke Hutchings being replaced in goal by Mitchell Bromage, his first duty was picking the ball out of the net as Bown finished a House assist.

Littlehampton then took a gloss off the scoreline with the final touch of the game as substitute Harry Heath skipped through and put through Brannon Daly.

Di Paola added: “It’s a big competition in Sussex and we are never one to toss any tournament, but there are still some big names in it.

“Four or five years ago a few big clubs were not really on it, but they all take it seriously now the final is at The Amex. We will see who we get in the next round.”

Horsham: Daly, Duncan, Farmer, Hyde, Metcalf, Street, Kirkwood, Shelley, Axell, MacDevitt, House. Unused: Hartley.