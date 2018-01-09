Horsham YMCA won't risk injuries in RUR Cup against Chichester City

Horsham YMCA boss Peter Buckland still plans to rest players for their Sussex RUR Charity Cup tonight against Chichester City.

The home cup tie, which has twice been rearranged, comes too early for some injured YM players who Buckland intends to rest with one eye on their league campaign.



The fourth round clash at Gorings Mead (7,30pm) sees YM take on a City side that booked their place in the last 16 on the FA Vase on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Horley Town.



Buckland himself is up for a cup of their own, but said: "I will be making changes because of niggly injuries. Liam Humphries and Callum Donaghey both have a problem, Brad Curtis is still out and Luke Donaldson is cup tied.



“We’re still taking it seriously. It may not be as illustrious as the Vase but it is still a bit of silverware up for grabs at the end of the season so we will.



“They will be a tough nut to crack and as high as a kite after their Vase victory. Congratulations to them for their brilliant Vase run in. They’re in the last 16 now, which is magnificent for them.



“It will be an interesting game but my priority is obviously the league. There is no need to risk those with niggly injuries.”

SAM MORTON