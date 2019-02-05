Horsham YMCA were 'chomping at the bit' to play in postponed Loxwood game

Peter Buckland revealed his Horsham YMCA side were 'chomping at the bit' to play their postponed Premier Division fixture against local rivals Loxwood on Saturday.

The derby match between YM and the second-from-bottom Magpies was one of several SCFL games that fell foul of the dreadful weather that hit Sussex last week.

YMCA were looking to bounce back after their incident-filled 3-3 home draw with Saltdean United on January 26.

The Gorings Mead-outfit raced into a 3-1 lead before 'horrendous decisions', according to Buckland, saw the ten-man Tigers battle back to share the points.

With this game fresh in their minds, YM were hoping to get back out on the pitch and rectify the mistakes they had made.

However, after a mixture of snow and heavy rainfall during the week, Buckland wasn't surprised that the game didn't take place.

Buckland said: "We were chomping at the bit to get that game on but we half-expected it to be called off.

"Their ground is completely boxed in by trees and I don't think they get a lot of sunlight there.

"It was going to be a challenge on Saturday as Loxwood are slowly creeping out of trouble. We had training and got ready for it but it was a shame.

"We now find ourselves at home to Lingfield on Saturday."

Buckland also revealed that Horsham YMCA would have been able to field a near full-strength first team after their recent injury woes.

The YM boss added: "Ash (Dugdale) was our most recent loss with appendix problems. He would have missed Loxwood and he will miss Lingfield but we're hopeful he will be available for the following Saturday.

"We only had Tom Gilbert and Ash out. Luke Donaldson was back in the squad for Saturday and we were pretty much up to full-spec other than a couple. They were all chomping at the bit."