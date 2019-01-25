Horsham YMCA told to keep winning points as two teams might be promoted

Peter Buckland wants Horsham YMCA ‘to take each game at a time and keep racking up the points’ as they look to keep in touch with the Premier Division title-chasing pack.

YM got back on track with a 2-0 away victory over Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday after a torrid run of form saw them fail to register a win in four.

The Gorings Mead outfit host Saltdean United on Saturday and, after league-leaders Chichester City dropped points at the weekend, Buckland has called on his team to ‘keep on getting three points’.

He said: “We don’t control our own destiny any more, however, Saturday just proved my point to the lads. Chichester dropped two points at the weekend.

“We can’t even think about Chi and (second-placed) Newhaven. We’ve just got to take each game at a time and keep racking up the points.

“We’ve got 14 games to go so I just say to them, keep chalking off the games one-at-a-time. We’ve still got to go to Newhaven and that potentially could close that gap by three points. Chichester, if they win the league, could potentially go west so they could go into the Bostik South Central so there may be one or even two going up.”

YM’s opponents sit sixth in the division having taken 42 points from 24 games.

Earlier in the season, the Tigers took the points with a 3-2 home win.

Buckland revealed that his side would still be missing a number of first-team players but was pleased he had been able to blood the club’s youngsters.

He added: “We were forced to start little Jack Ryder. He’s an under-23s player and he had to come off on quarter-of-an-hour with a dead leg. We replaced him with another under-23 in Jack Frankland. We’ve got a bit of strength in depth and it’s nice to give these lads a chance.”