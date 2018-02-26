Horsham YMCA star Brown’s brace sets-up hard-fought victory over Worthing

Dave Brown scored a brace as Horsham YMCA overcame difficult conditions to beat Worthing United 4-0.

An early goal by Luke Donaldson combined with two second-half goals by Dave Brown plus a stunner by Sam Schaaf to clinch the three points against tough opponents.

The result keeps YMCA six points clear at the top of the table.

‘YM manager Pete Buckland revealed the rather hard pitch was tricky to play on.

He said: “It was difficult conditions as the pitch had cut up and then frozen and although it thawed by the time we played on it, it was hard.

“It was the right decision to go ahead, but the ball was bobbling all over the place.”

YMCA took the lead after just seven minutes when Dean Carden overlapped on the right and crossed for Donaldson to tap-in.

Buckland admitted to get ahead at half-time in a game of few chances was worth its weight in gold.

He said: “We thought if we can go into half-time 1-0 up that would be a good against a very spirited side.

“There was a lot of huff and puff throughout the match and other than the goals, not a lot happened.

“There were not many goood incidents worth noting.”

At half-time Buckland changed tactics so they put the ball behind the back-four for front-men to run on to.

In the second half Brown scored his first of the match when he was put through by Ash Dugdale behind the defence and found the net despite Worthing ‘keeper Mitch Bromage getting his hand to the ball.

Luke Gedling supplied Brown who was through on goal who was brought down in the area which was a yellow-card offence.

Gedling was denied by Bromage from the penalty spot but Brown was the first to react and scvored from the rebound.

Buckland heralded the fourth goal as being the ‘best goal of the match.’

With ten minutes to go Schaaf received a ball on the edge of the area from Phil Johnson and blasted into the corner of the net.

Buckland praised: “He took one touch and then smashed the ball into the right hand corner; it was a really good goal.

“It was very pleasing, it was testing conditions but that was just the nature of the beast.

“I was expecting a good game: they (Worthing) came into the game in high spirits after getting a draw with Haywards Heath and beating Arundel; they’re a lovely club.”

Horsham YMCA: Gill, Carden, Gilbert, Donaghey, Harding (Evans 65), Dugdale, Gedling (Cave 65), Donaldson (Garrod 60), Brown, Johnson, Schaaf

Unused sub: Jones

Attendance: 40

Man of the Match: Ash Dugdale